Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has disappeared from Steam

Edit: The game’s store page seems to have been restored to its previous state and is now accessible again. The original story follows below.

Valve’s extremely popular competitive FPS, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has disappeared from its own store, Steam.

At the time of writing, if you visit the Steam store page for the game here you will be greeted by the header image above telling you that there has been an error and the title is not available in your region, but this problem is worldwide.

This error seems to have been discovered by Twitter user @gabefollower who not only pointed out that the game was missing from the store, but found out that the game files seem to have been removed.

Using SteamDB we can see that a wave of removals hit Counter-Strike: Global Offensive today. Below are all the changes which have been affected, according to SteamDB, on 9th March 2021.

Despite that fact that CSGO is missing from the Steam store it doesn’t mean it’s inaccessible. If you have the game already in your library you can download and play it. If Steam’s own game stats page is to be believed then more than five hundred thousand people are playing the game concurrently at the time of writing, with a peak number of more than a million in the last 24 hours.

With no official word from Valve right now there’s a lot of plausible rumours flying around. This is almost certainly some error such as a big update being made to the store page that resulted in it vanishing from Steam for a time.

Given that it’s just past midnight in Bellevue, Washington – where Vale is based – it would make sense that some update would be made to the store page when many people are asleep. The internet, of course, doesn’t really sleep and has caught this while it’s still happening.