COVID-19 in South Africa: 11th March 2021

Each day we get closer to the first anniversary of the country’s pandemic-related lockdown, with it signifying that our fight against the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa is far from over.

As in past weeks, we’ve seen the number of new daily infections increase as the week progresses. This as 1 477 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours according to the National Department of Health (NDoH).

This sees the total number of infections recorded to date climb to 1 524 174, as the department also reports more than 9.33 million tests having been conducted to date, as well as 1 445 979 recoveries. The latter figure translates to a recovery rate of 94.8 percent, which is the same as it was yesterday, so there is slow movement in terms of that particular metric.

Unfortunately, the NDoH also reports that 109 new fatalities have been recorded over the past 24 hours, with Gauteng accounting for the largest amount among the provinces with 52. The result sees the death toll increase to 51 015 to date.

The final metric shared by the NDoH shows that 128 887 vaccines have been administered so far, but no word on when a sizeable shipment of vaccines will land in the country so phase one of the rollout can be intensified.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 279 246 262 669 16 577 11 323 Eastern Cape 194 174 182 597 11 577 11 316 Northern Cape 34 483 31 680 2 859 752 Free State 80 924 72 913 8 011 3 432 KwaZulu-Natal 331 026 313 527 17 499 9 789 North West 61 769 57 937 3 832 1 249 Mpumalanga 72 273 69 939 2 334 1 291 Gauteng 407 847 394 935 12 912 9 942 Limpopo 62 432 59 782 2 650 1 921 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 524 174 1 445 979 78 195 51 015

