COVID-19 in South Africa: 12th March 2021

The weekend is upon us, but as has been the case for almost a year now, it is nigh impossible to enjoy due to the continued lockdown as a result of COVID-19 in South Africa.
The past 12 months have proved difficult for all, but if we are to continue to fight the spread of the pandemic locally, adhering to lockdown regulations will be essential, especially as the second and third phases of the vaccine rollout are yet to happen.
Speaking of which, the National Department of Health’s (NDoH) latest report confirms that 138 014 vaccines have been administered to date, but there has been no official word on when a more sizeable batch of vaccines will land in the country in order to ramp up the rollout.
Looking at some of the other key statistics in the report, 1 474 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases to date to 1 525 648. The department also confirms that 1 447 503 recoveries have been recorded, as the recovery rate remains at 94.8 percent as it was the previous day.
Unfortunately the NDoH has reported 95 new fatalities, with Gauteng and the Free State contributing 25 and 21 respectively. The death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa now sits at 51 110 as a result.
The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:
|Provinces
|Confirmed Cases
|Recoveries
|Active cases
|Deaths
|Western Cape
|279 487
|262 937
|16 550
|11 334
|Eastern Cape
|194 197
|182 599
|11 598
|11 321
|Northern Cape
|34 565
|31 699
|2 859
|769
|Free State
|81 070
|73 782
|7 288
|3 452
|KwaZulu-Natal
|331 223
|313 548
|17 675
|9 795
|North West
|61 882
|57 937
|3 945
|1 249
|Mpumalanga
|72 484
|69 968
|2 516
|1 291
|Gauteng
|408 255
|395 189
|13 066
|9 967
|Limpopo
|62 485
|59 844
|2 641
|1 931
|Unknown
|0
|TOTAL
|1 525 648
|1 447 503
|78 145
|51 109
As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:
- Dr Zweli Mkhize on Twitter
- COVID-19 Connect on WhatsApp – add 0600 123 456 as a contact and say “Hi”.
- World Health Organisation
- SA Coronavirus website
- SA Government
- SA Presidency
[Image – Photo by Марьян Блан | @marjanblan on Unsplash]