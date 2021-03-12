COVID-19 in South Africa: 12th March 2021

The weekend is upon us, but as has been the case for almost a year now, it is nigh impossible to enjoy due to the continued lockdown as a result of COVID-19 in South Africa.

The past 12 months have proved difficult for all, but if we are to continue to fight the spread of the pandemic locally, adhering to lockdown regulations will be essential, especially as the second and third phases of the vaccine rollout are yet to happen.

Speaking of which, the National Department of Health’s (NDoH) latest report confirms that 138 014 vaccines have been administered to date, but there has been no official word on when a more sizeable batch of vaccines will land in the country in order to ramp up the rollout.

Looking at some of the other key statistics in the report, 1 474 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases to date to 1 525 648. The department also confirms that 1 447 503 recoveries have been recorded, as the recovery rate remains at 94.8 percent as it was the previous day.

Unfortunately the NDoH has reported 95 new fatalities, with Gauteng and the Free State contributing 25 and 21 respectively. The death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa now sits at 51 110 as a result.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths
Western Cape 279 487 262 937 16 550 11 334
Eastern Cape 194 197 182 599 11 598 11 321
Northern Cape 34 565 31 699 2 859 769
Free State 81 070 73 782 7 288 3 452
KwaZulu-Natal 331 223 313 548 17 675 9 795
North West 61 882 57 937 3 945 1 249
Mpumalanga 72 484 69 968 2 516 1 291
Gauteng 408 255 395 189 13 066 9 967
Limpopo 62 485 59 844 2 641 1 931
Unknown 0
TOTAL 1 525 648 1 447 503 78 145 51 109

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by Марьян Блан | @marjanblan on Unsplash]

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

