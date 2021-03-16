COVID-19 in South Africa: 16th March 2021

As we edge closer to the Easter weekend, concerns around a potential third wave of infections for COVID-19 in South Africa increase. It remains to be seen how strictly the public will adhere to lockdown regulations or indeed how they will be enforced, but regardless, an increased vigilance will be needed over the coming weeks, especially as no news on incoming vaccine batches has been shared to date.

Looking at the latest statistics from the National Department of Health (NDoH), we see a familiar trend, as only 613 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours. This has been the case at the beginning of most weeks recently, with the daily infection rate picking up as the week progresses.

The result sees the total number of infections recorded to date climb to 1 530 033, with 1 455 325 recoveries also being reported by the NDoH. The latter results in the recovery rate remaining at the previous day’s level of 95 percent.

Unfortunately, 94 new fatalities have also been recorded, with the North West and KwaZulu-Natal contributing the most with 32 and 22 respectively. The death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa has risen to 51 421 as a result.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 280 078 263 846 16 232 11 363 Eastern Cape 194 342 182 754 11 588 11 330 Northern Cape 34 931 32 075 2 859 786 Free State 81 471 75 374 6 097 3 499 KwaZulu-Natal 331 977 315 304 16 673 9 854 North West 62 199 58 376 3 823 1 323 Mpumalanga 72 938 70 736 2 202 1 298 Gauteng 409 404 396 758 12 646 10 019 Limpopo 62 693 60 102 2 591 1 949 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 530 033 1 455 325 74 708 51 421

