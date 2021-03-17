COVID-19 in South Africa: 17th March 2021

We are 10 days away from the first anniversary of the country’s hard lockdown as a result of COVID-19 in South Africa. The past year has proved chaotic and testing on several fronts, and while the number of new daily infections appears to be a manageable level, the slow rollout of vaccines leaves us vulnerable to a third and fourth wave of cases.

Looking at the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH), only 933 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of infections for the country to 1 530 966. The department also reports that over 9.49 million tests have been conducted to date, along with 1 458 001 recoveries being reported too.

As a result, the recovery rate remains the same as it was the previous day – 95 percent.

The aforementioned number of vaccines administered by the NDoH now sits at 157 286, with no word on when new batches will be entering the country and how quickly the department will be able to move to the second and third phases of the rollout plan.

Unfortunately, the number of new fatalities has increased as well, with 139 deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa recorded over the past 24 hours. The NDoH confirms that Limpopo, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal account for the largest number of fatalities, with 57, 29 and 20 registered respectively. The death toll to date has since increased to 51 560.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 280 208 263 846 16 362 11 372 Eastern Cape 194 445 182 754 11 691 11 332 Northern Cape 34 965 32 093 2 859 789 Free State 81 540 76206 5334 3 512 KwaZulu-Natal 332 094 316 188 15 906 9 874 North West 62 246 58 837 3 409 1 323 Mpumalanga 73 087 70 856 2 231 1 304 Gauteng 409 647 397 119 12 528 10 048 Limpopo 62 734 60 102 2 632 2 006 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 530 966 1 458 001 72 965 51 560

