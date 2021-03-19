Facebook could be developing an Instagram for kids 13 years and younger

Earlier this week Facebook announced that it would be making Instagram safer for its younger users by setting up a blocking feature for any adults who try to message children under the age of 13 who do not follow them. Now it looks like the company is wanting to take things a step further with its safety measures, with it reportedly working on an Instagram for Kids.

According to Buzzfeed News, which “obtained” an internal company post, where Instagram VP of product Vishal Shah announced the project.

“I’m excited to announce that going forward, we have identified youth work as a priority for Instagram and have added it to our H1 priority list. We will be building a new youth pillar within the Community Product Group to focus on two things: (a) accelerating our integrity and privacy work to ensure the safest possible experience for teens and (b) building a version of Instagram that allows people under the age of 13 to safely use Instagram for the first time,” reads the reported post.

Shah is also said to have confirmed that the Instagram for Kids project would be led by Facebook’s Pavni Diwanji, who has experience working on a similar project for YouTube.

While we’re all for making social media safer for younger users, it remains to be seen how popular such a platform would be. Much of the appeal of the likes of Instagram and TikTok is that access to content is often unfettered, as is the ability to create what you like and potentially profit of it, which is quickly becoming a consideration for any youngster wanting to get into the entertainment industry.

There is also a certain “coolness” factor that a kids-only platform simply lacks.

Another consideration will also be how effectively such platforms are policed. As we have seen with YouTube Kids and other children-focused services in the past, nefarious content and ne’er-do-wells often have a way of creeping onto said platforms.

Here’s hoping Facebook is focusing on all these elements on Instagram for Kids, which is still yet to be officially confirmed so it may be canned depending on how the social media community reacts.

For now though, it looks to be under construction.

[Image – Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash]

Robin-Leigh Chetty

Robin-Leigh Chetty
When he's not reviewing the latest smartphones, Robin-Leigh is writing about everything tech-related from IoT and smart cities, to 5G and cloud computing. He's also a keen photographer and dabbles in console games.

