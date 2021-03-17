Get a business loan in a day with VodaLend

Times are tough and that’s true even without factoring in a global pandemic that has forced many a business to close.
Just because your business has stumbled doesn’t mean it has to fall and, if your business is in a position to lend responsibly, then a business loan may be just the thing your company needs to tide it over as the economy recovers.
But SMEs often have a harder time getting access to loans and funding in general. This is why in 2019 Vodacom created and launched VodaLend.
Vodacom recognises the tribulations faced by SMEs and VodaLend addresses the need for not only a funding partner but also a partner that helps the business grow.
VodaLend is built on the idea of a fast turnaround time for applications. Completing an application takes less than 10 minutes and the entire process is digital which means you don’t need to fuss with reams of paper.
As with most financial solutions, there are requirements applicants must meet in order to qualify for a loan from VodaLend.
These requirements include:
- Your business must be registered
- Your business must have been operational for at least 12 consecutive months
- Have a good credit standing
- Have turnover of at least R500 000 a year and R40 000 a month
If your business meets those requirements then you can head to the official website here to start the application process.
Loans can be as low as R10 000 or as high as R1.5 million with terms between six and 12 months.
A decision will be made within minutes and then you can decide whether to take up the load or not. Should you opt to take up the loan the funds will be in your bank account within 24 hours. The best bit is that you can pay the loan early without paying a penalty.
Included in your loan is free Vodacom Legal Assist and R2 000 in eziADS that can be used for digital and mobile advertising.
What’s more is that SMEs can apply to become affiliates who assist other SMEs when applying for loans through VodaLend. SMEs that participate in VodaLend’s affiliate programme can earn a commission on all successful referrals.
To find out more about VodaLend or to start your application for a loan today, head to this link.