Great news, loadshedding has been suspended for the long weekend

This week has been a dark and confusing one for South Africans after loadshedding was implemented last week.

Having had to juggle numerous outages at power stations, Eskom has on Friday announced that loadshedding would be suspended from 12:00 for the forthcoming long weekend. Well, at least for now.

“Since yesterday morning, Eskom teams have successfully returned a generation unit each at Dubha, Medupi, Kendal, Kriel and Kusile Power Stations. A further unit each is expected to return to service today at the Camden and Majuba Power Stations,” Eskom wrote in a power alert on Friday.

Despite the fact that some units have returned to service, Eskom also mentioned that units at Tutuka, Camden and Hendrina Power Stations were unavailable. However, Eskom says it has adequately replenished emergency reserves. The utility will use the long weekend to conduct short term maintenance and further replenish emergency reserves in preparation for the week ahead.

‘We currently have 7 183MW on planned maintenance, while another 10 464MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays. The improved generation availability, together with the lower long weekend demand has enabled us to cancel loadshedding at this point,” wrote Eskom.

Despite the good news, Eskom continues to request that South Africans use electricity sparingly as the power system remains vulnerable.