Gungeon, Subnautica, HZD & more free with Sony Play At Home

The Sony Play At Home initiative, which seeks to keep people indoors with free games and other content, returned in 2021 in February with a complimentary copy of Ratchet & Clank. Now in March a flood of games will also be free for those on PlayStation.

From 25th March these nine games will be completely free to download and keep. They will, however, need to be claimed before 22nd April.

Abzû

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Enter the Gungeon

Moss

Paper Beast

Rez Infinite

Subnautica

The Witness

Thumper

That’s an absolutely stellar collection of indie titles each offering a unique experience. Our pick of the bunch is Enter the Gungeon, a top down twin stick shooter roguelike that we still play daily even though the game launched almost five years ago now. If this is your first time playing the game check out our beginner guide.

We should also add here that Enter the Gungeon is included with Xbox Game Pass for console and PC, so players there can also get in for no additional purchase. Subnautica and Thumper are similarly available on Xbox Game Pass.

The offer from Sony gets even better next month, however. Horizon Zero Dawn will be available for free starting on 19th April. More information about this, as well as more content for Play At Home, will be revealed soon, but it should be noted that Horizon Zero Dawn will be available to claim until 14th May.

Circling back to Racthed & Clank that is still around until 31st March so you still have time to grab everything.

The final bit of free stuff is a 14-day trial subscription to the anime streaming service Funimation (called Wakanim in some regions). Unfortunately availability of this is very much country dependant. If you are in a supported country this offer is valid until 22nd April. As expected this service is not available in South Africa.

Even with that small niggle the offering here is fantastic. Even if you’re not initially interested in these games the fact that they’re free means you can download the full experience and have a go as a demo.