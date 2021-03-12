How to book a Unisa campus visit in 2021

As the academic year gets underway for most institutions, the University of South Africa (Unisa) has released guidelines for campus visits as COVID-19 continues to be a fact of daily life.

Firstly students wanting to visit will need to use the government HealthCheck before doing anything else. This, and wearing a mask at all times, are prerequisites for any visit.

Unisa students will then need to make use of the campus access booking system which can be found here. Instructions are provided by Unisa for signing up to the system which should be heeded as it’s not as straightforward as it appears.

  1. “You must first register as a user. Click on ‘Sign Up’ and follow the instructions. You must register with your myLife e-mail account and a password of your choice (ie you do not simply log in with your current Unisa credentials).
  2. Once you have registered, a ‘New Unisa access registration’ e-mail will be sent to your myLife e- account. Verify your registration and then click on ‘Sign In’ to book a visit to a Unisa campus.
  3. Once you have registered, you can sign-in using the first tab (‘Sign In’).”

Once you’ve registered and signed in a booking can then be made, but note that only two timeslots are available for visits to Unisa campuses and regional offices: 08:00-11:30 and 12:00-15:30.

“Please do not book to visit a campus or building if you do not plan to visit it. Please be considerate and allow other students the opportunity to visit a campus. If you cannot honour your booking, please delete your booking,” Unisa adds to the announcement.

Finally, on top of all the preparations, when students arrive for their visit they will have their student cards scanned at the entrance, so don’t forget that. Like most places temperatures will be taken and those who fall outside of “the allowable limit” will not be allowed in. Unisa, in the aforementioned announcement, does not specify what this limit is.

Clinton Matos

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.

