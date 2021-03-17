Icasa will appeal interdict granted to Telkom and eTV in spectrum auction

Last week a wrench was thrown into the machine that is the push to get more spectrum into the hands of network operators. That wrench was an interdict granted to Telkom and eTV who opposed how Icasa was handling the auction for spectrum.

At the time, Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) chairperson, Keabetswe Modimoeng expressed disappointment that the long awaited auction would have to be delayed once again.

“We were literally three weeks away from auctioning this much-needed resource that would have seen South Africans benefit through this process in terms of reduced data costs and improvement in quality of service and experience,” the chairperson said.

But now Icasa has said that it will appeal the interdict granted by the Pretoria High Court and may directly petition the Constitutional Court if needed.

“We are of the view, and have been accordingly advised that there are good grounds for an appeal on this particular matter. Hence we are going ahead with such an appeal,” said Modimoeng.

The authority goes on to say that it is not going to enter mediation with “parties that deposed affidavits in Court” but it is open to having settlement discussions with those parties.

While Icasa says it’s open to pursuing all avenues to avoid further delays in the spectrum auction, it appears as if mediation is not one of those avenues.

Until this matter is sorted out however, high-demand spectrum the Wireless Open Access Network remain in no-mans-land.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]