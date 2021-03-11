IFS Cloud is a new API-based platform designed to drive digital transformation

Digital transformation is something that has been spoken about at length when it comes to companies embracing the future, but in 2020 it was pushed to the forefront as companies scrambled to not be left behind in the wake of challenges posed by the pandemic and resulting lockdowns.

It is digital transformation that drove IFS to recently debuted a new single platform that connects all its products to deliver end-to-end capabilities, orchestrating customers, people and assets to deliver better service.

That platform is called IFS Cloud, with it being billed as being able to allow customers to, “choose to deploy best-of-breed or leverage the power of connecting their value chains across capabilities such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), human capital management (HCM), asset management (EAM) and field service (FSM).”

“With IFS Cloud, IFS offers a unique and single technology platform with one common user experience, one data model and one consistent support offering. IFS Cloud brings simplicity, choice and innovation to organizations that need to evolve to new business models, control costs, expand faster and serve their customers better,” adds an announcement regarding the API-based platform.

IFS is positioning its new offering us delivering unfettered choice for customers. To that end, it says that IFS Cloud has been engineered for the cloud but can be deployed on-premises with a choice of residency.

Another element that IFS is talking up is cost efficiency, noting that the complex and expensive integrations from competitor legacy suites are now present with this new platform.

“The path to digital transformation is not a simple one. Most businesses are complex and have intricate value chains, which is why few organizations succeed and even fewer vendors provide the tools to truly enable it. At IFS, our single most important goal is to deliver value to our customers, and we want to provide a clear path for them to evolve to new business models, compete and win,” explains Darren Roos, IFS CEO.

“Customers have told me that their main goals are to drive efficiency, control costs and to develop better products and services. We know that to achieve this, cloud is a pre-requisite,” he concludes.

You can find out more about IFS Cloud and book a demo, here.