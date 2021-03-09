Kia offers up teaser pics for upcoming electric vehicle – the EV6

In recent weeks, Kia, along with a number of other carmakers quelled rumours that it was working on the Apple Car. The South Korean company’s reported links to the project were well founded, with it capable of providing the electric platform that such a vehicle would require, but now Kia is teasing its own electric vehicle as part of its Plan S division called the EV6.

Expected to be revealed in full before the end of the first quarter this year, Kia has served up some teaser images and video of the EV6 to whet the appetite.

The carmaker has also noted how important EVs will be for the future of the company under the Plan S banner, with the EV6 being critical to kicking off the plans properly.

“EV6 is the embodiment of both our brand purpose, ‘Movement that inspires’, and our new design philosophy. It has been designed to inspire every journey by offering an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers, and provide user ownership that is simple, intuitive and integrated,” explained Karim Habib, SVP and head of Kia Global Design Center.

“Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create bold, original and inventive electric vehicles,” he adds.

The marketing language aside, Kia does indeed have big plans for EVs in the coming years, with a desire to launch 11 electric cars between now and 2026 and aiming to sell 500 000 vehicles annually by the same year. If it meets those targets, the carmaker would secure an estimated 6.6 percent of the global EV share, which would be quite the feat over a five year span.

In order to meet those goals, roughly $25 billion into Plan S by the end of 2025, but it still remains to be seen what kind of global rollout is planned for the EV6. Hopefully more details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Robin-Leigh Chetty

