Liquid Intelligent Technologies unveils new strategy as one-stop-tech-shop

Last year Liquid Telecoms announced that it was adopting a new strategy, starting with a change of name to Liquid Intelligent Technologies, or LIT, as we took to calling it in the office.

Now the newly christened company is ready to shed a but more light on how it aims to transition from being a telecommunications and digital services provider, to being a one-stop-tech-shop.

“This rebrand to Liquid Intelligent Technologies highlights the organisation’s expansion of its Cloud business, Cyber Security services, and other technologies added to its existing telecoms and connectivity capability,” explains a press release regarding the announcement.

“This furthers the Group’s aim of accelerating growth by providing tailor-made digital solutions to businesses in the public and private sectors across the continent. This strategic rebrand reflects Liquid’s new digital-first product offerings, enabling employees and customers to interact with each other digitally irrespective of the time or location,” it adds.

Along with widening the breadth of services and solutions it offers, the group is also looking to expand into other regions within the African continent, including Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Having built up a string network in Southern and Eastern Africa, it looks like the central and Western regions of the continent will be prioritised too.

Having assisted with the rollout of Azure cloud services locally, Microsoft remains a key partner for Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

“As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining Network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, bringing innovative business applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security to the African continent,” the press release continues.

Cybersecurity in particular will be a significant area of interest for LIT moving forward.

“Our ongoing investment in our networks and data centres across Africa have uniquely positioned us to utilise our infrastructure to accelerate the availability of new intelligent technologies including the high computing power of the Cloud, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security to our customers,” adds Nic Rudnick, Group CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

“We are now excited to be executing our vision of bringing new technological opportunities to the market with a highly differentiated product set supported by our existing infrastructure and digital innovation,” he concludes.

It will be interesting to see what this new strategy will yield for the company moving forward, with Africa a clear target in terms of service delivery and penetration.