Loadshedding returns at 17:00 on Wednesday

Eskom has announced that it will have to implement loadshedding at Stage 2 from 17:00 on Wednesday until 23:00 on Friday night.

The reason? A loss of generation capacity at several power stations.

“Continued poor performance at the Kusile, Duvha and Tutuka Power Stations, as well as delays in returning some units to service and breakdowns over the last week, have caused the need to implement this loadshedding,” Eskom wrote in a power alert.

“Eskom has had to extensively utilise the emergency generation reserves, which are being rapidly depleted. This period of loadshedding will be used to replenish the emergency generation reserves,” the utility added.

As much as 11 217MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns while 6 212MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

Eskom went on to say that loadshedding could be implemented throughout the coming weekend as it tries to restore capacity. We will of course keep you updated should loadshedding become a fixture for the weekend.

This was rather sudden and we highly recommend checking your schedules for the next few days and the weekend, just in case.

Our go to app is EskomSePush which has recently been updated to feature the new two-hour sessions for certain areas in Gauteng.

EskomSePush is available to download for free on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.