Loadshedding will be suspended between 10:00 and 14:00 on Thursday

Despite “Eskom’s inability to supply the full demand” as the utility itself said on Wednesday evening, Eskom has made the decision to suspend loadshedding for a brief period on Thursday.

The reason for the suspension given by Eskom is that wants to allow the nation to participate in the memorial service of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

“Eskom has decided to suspend the implementation of loadshedding between 10:00 and 14:00 tomorrow,” Eskom wrote in a power alert on Wednesday evening.

“This extraordinary measure has been implemented to allow the nation to witness a key and significant historical event at this difficult time in the life of the Zulu nation, Afterwards loadshedding will then be implemented and continue as previously communicated,” the utility added.

In the same breath, Eskom said that the power system remains constrained and vulnerable.

So to sum up then, loadshedding at Stage 2 continues to be in effect until 10:00 at which point it will be suspended before once again coming into effect at 14:00.

While we appreciate the break, we are worried that this break might lead to an increase in loadshedding later this week.

Brendyn Lotz

Brendyn Lotz
Brendyn Lotz writes news, reviews, and opinion pieces for Hypertext. His interests include SMEs, innovation on the African continent, cybersecurity, blockchain, games, geek culture and YouTube.

