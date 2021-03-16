Logitech debuts new gaming earphones for $50

When it comes to audio peripherals in gaming, over-ear headphones are the go-to for many, but they’re not for everyone. It’s why Logitech unveiled its new G333 gaming earphones this week as a more budget-friendly in-ear alternative to the sometimes large, bulky and expensive options available on the market.

Classed as in-ear monitors (IEMs), they also happen to be the first wired ones that Logitech has released specifically with gaming in mind.

To that end the G333’s feature dual dynamic drivers at 5.8mm and 9.2 mm respectively, which the manufacturer lists as delivering a frequency response of between 20Hz to 20KHz. This yields a balanced audio experience, according to Logitech as one driver handles the mids and highs while the other takes care of bass.

We’ll need to test them out for ourselves to confirm the claims, so hopefully Logitech plans to bring the G333’s to SA in the coming weeks.

For now, no local availability has been detailed, but we have an idea of the price range, as the G333’s retail for $49.99 (~R744) Stateside.

We’re hoping these gaming earphones stay below the R1k mark if they land on our shores, otherwise they do not become as budget-friendly as we initially thought.

Some of the other features on the G33;s include an inline volume control and mic, as well as the ability to support either 3.5mm headphone jack connections or USB Type-C via an adapter. There are also three different ear tips (small, medium and large) and a carrying pouch to keep everything organised.

Logitech says its new wired IEMs will work on most gaming platforms, which includes PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and Mobile. We think the latter two is likely where the G333’s will find their niche, but we’ll have to wait to see if our prediction comes true.