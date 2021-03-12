Loop Hero crosses half a million sales with changes incoming

Loop Hero, the latest game made by developer Four Quarters, has proven to be another surprise hit from publisher Devolver Digital as the game crosses 500 000 players.

The unique combo card game / roguelike / strategy title has sold more than half a million copies within a week of launching.

If you’re already playing the game future changes have been announced:

“..we’re working on patches with quality-of-life updates you all asked for, including a system for saving during expeditions, new speed settings, and a deck of traits gained from bosses! After that, you can expect to see lots more content added to the game, such as new cards, transformations, classes and new music. We can’t wait to share more updates with you all soon!” reads a Steam news update.

Aside from the higher than expected sales for the game is the positive reviews pouring in for the title. On Steam, it’s currently sitting with the highest possible rating – Overwhelmingly Positive of the 8 491 reviews 95 percent of them are positive.

This game had a rather good demo as part of the Steam Game Festival. We saw many of the reviews for Loop Hero also mention the fact that the demo convinced them to buy the full game, a bit of an opposite result when compared to something like Outriders.

Finally Steam trading cards have been added to the game thanks to a partnership with the artist Bard-the-zombie. These are available in the game already but you can also view them here. The header image above is the art used on the card “Hard Work” while the other released art here is for the card “Miracles of Science”.

Loop Hero is out now on PC only, but you can buy it on your preferred platform of Steam, GOG, Epic games Store or Humble Store.