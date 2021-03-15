Mini will reportedly produce its last combustion engine car in 2025

Carrying on from last week’s edition of the africast where we discussed the recent flurry of announcements surrounding electric vehicles, Mini, which is owned by BMW, will reportedly manufacture its last combustion engine car in 2025.

This as the company plans to go fully electric by 2030, which appears to the the timeline that a lot of other carmakers have outlined when it comes to zero emission vehicles.

At the time of writing, this remains a report with no official announcement of press release being issued, but sources tell German publication Der Spiegel, that BMW wants to make Mini an ell-electric brand by 2030.

It adds that along with producing its last combustion engine vehicle in 2025, it is aiming for 50 percent of its sales to be EVs only. As for BMW itself, no such proclamation has been made, although it has invested heavily in electrification over the past decade, releasing a handful of models and several more concept cars.

Perhaps then, Mini’s journey to electrification will serve as a trial run for when the Bavarian carmaker plans to do it itself.

With BMW set to deliver a financials-focused presentation this week, we should hear more definite explanation of its Mini plans, if the reports turn out to be true.

As for which Mini would put converted into an electric version, remains unclear for now, with only one model available in selected parts of the world including South Africa at this stage – the three-door Cooper SE.

With the likes of Volvo, Ford and Jaguar/Land Rover already stating their intent when it comes to going fully electric, Mini and BMW will have some catching up to do.