Oppo continues push into SA, selects MTN as latest retail partner

September 2020 saw the official launch of Oppo in South Africa. The Chinese brand offers up some really affordable smartphones, which we’ve reviewed two of already, namely the A53s and the A72.

If you’re looking at getting your hands on the former, well it might be a bit easier from today onward.

Oppo has announced that its devices will now be available from MTN stores nationwide.

For now, only the Oppo A15 and Oppo A53s are available from the retailer, but we’re sure more models will be made available should there be a demand.

The A15 will be available on My MTNChoice Flexi R60 at R179 per months while the A53s will be available on My MTNChoice Flexi R60 at R269 per month. Both contracts are for a 24-month period and include a free Bluetooth speaker.

As a bit of a unique attraction, Oppo devices from MTN will be made available in the Mint-Cream colour you can see in the image below.

“South Africa presents a unique landscape for Oppo and year on year we’ve seen an increased demand for affordable technology not just here but on a global scale. Our smartphones bring uncompromised facilities to make online activity accessible, affordable and adequate,” says head of GTM operations at Oppo South Africa, Liam Faurie.

While these handsets are nice, we’re curious about Oppo’s new flagship smartphone the Find X3 Pro and whether it’s coming to South Africa.

As the brand is now the top smartphone maker in the world, we like the odds that we’ll see the handset on shelves, MTN’s or otherwise, soon.