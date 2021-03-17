Samsung could skip launching new Galaxy Note this year

If you are wanting to buy a new Galaxy Note smartphone this year, you may be out of luck as Samsung is pondering whether it should unveil a new flagship phone in the latter half of 2021.

This according to co-CEO DJ Koh, who explained during an annual shareholder’s meeting that it may prove too difficult to debut two new flagship phones this year, hinting that the next Galaxy Note could be revealed in 2022 instead.

“Note series is positioned as a high-end model in our business portfolio. It could be a burden to unveil two flagship models in a year so it might be difficult to release Note model in 2H. The timing of Note model launch can be changed but we seek to release a Note model next year,” Koh reportedly told shareholders.

Like many other smartphone makers, Samsung has struggled to keep up with its manufacturing and supply chains in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. Added to this is an imbalance between the supply and demand of smartphone chips, coupled with a potential lack of appetite to buy high-end and expensive mobile hardware at the moment.

There is also the fact that Samsung’s Galaxy S21 lineup was revealed earlier this year, with the range topping Ultra model supporting an S Pen stylus, which is one of the hallmarks of the Note. Those consumers who want their Galaxy Note fix could look to the S21 Ultra 5G as an alternative then, not to mention that the S20 Note is still a more than capable flagship device.

We have to side with Koh as far as holding off on a new Galaxy Note device this year, with the extra potentially offering Samsung an opportunity to add some innovative elements to the series, which has felt a little templated of late.

That said, the decision on the Galaxy Note is not official yet, so we’ll need to wait on confirmation from Samsung Mobile on that front.