Samsung shows off new Galaxy A-series smartphones – prices start at R7 999

A few years ago we would’ve been covering a new Samsung Galaxy S-series smartphone, but as times have changed and we’ve already played with the latest Galaxy S-series, today we bring you news of new arrivals in Samsung’s more affordable A-series.

There are three new handsets the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72. There is also a Galaxy A52 5G, but it’s a bit different to the the Galaxy A52.

“Samsung strives to give consumers what they want and need most. That’s why we set out with a vision for the Galaxy A series to democratize Galaxy innovations for everyone,” president and head of Samsung’s mobile communications business, Dr RM Roh said in a statement.

“The Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 encapsulate the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge innovations, services and features at an accessible price,” Roh added.

The Galaxy A52 and A52 5G are almost identical in terms of specs. The Galaxy A52 5G has a bit more oomph in terms of CPU power and a higher refresh rate display but for the most part the two handsets are identical.

Galaxy A52 Galaxy A52 5G Display 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED

Infinity-O Display (1080 x 2400), 407ppi

90Hz refresh rate 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED

Infinity-O Display (1080 x 2400), 407ppi

120Hz refresh rate Front Camera 32MP FF (F2.2, 0.8µm) 32MP FF (F2.2, 0.8µm) Rear Camera Main: 64MP OIS AF (F1.8, 0.8µm)

Ultra Wide: 12MP FF (F2.2, 1.12µm)

Macro: 5MP FF (F2.4, 1.12µm)

Depth: 5MP FF (F2.4, 1.12µm)*Zoom

Digital Zoom up to 10X Main: 64MP OIS AF (F1.8, 0.8µm)

Ultra Wide: 12MP FF (F2.2, 1.12µm)

Macro: 5MP FF (F2.4, 1.12µm)

Depth: 5MP FF (F2.4, 1.12µm)*Zoom

Digital Zoom up to 10X Chipset Octa-Core (2×2.3GHz + 6×1.8GHz) Octa-Core (2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz) Memory 4/6/8GB 6/8GB Storage 128/256GB 128/256GB Battery 4 500mAh 4 500mAh OS Android 11 Android 11 Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Light sensor, Virtual Proximity sensor Accelerometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Light sensor, Virtual Proximity sensor

It’s unclear whether both iterations of the A52 will be headed to South Africa, but we will be sure to update you when we know more.

The handset that has our attention however is the Galaxy A72. Not only does it have a larger display, it has a more robust feature set for its camera and a much larger battery than the A52 series. Unfortunately there is no 5G iteration though in South Africa that feature is more of a “nice to have for the future” than a feature that will influence buyers.

Galaxy A72 Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED

Infinity-O Display (1080 x 2400), 394ppi

90Hz refresh rate Front Camera 32MP FF (F2.2, 0.8µm) Rear Camera Main: 64MP OIS AF (F1.8, 0.8µm)

Ultra Wide: 12MP FF (F2.2, 1.12µm)

Macro: 5MP FF (F2.4, 1.12µm)

Tele(3X): 8MP OIS AF (F2.4, 1.0µm)*Zoom

Digital Zoom up to 30X

Optical Zoom at 3X Chipset Octa-Core (2×2.3GHz + 6×1.8GHz) Memory 6/8GB Storage 128/256GB Battery 5 000mAh OS Android 11 Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Light sensor, Virtual Proximity sensor

What is nice to know is that both the A52 and A72 can support a microSD card up to 1TB in capacity. That will come in handy if you’re shooting 4K video, which all three smartphones can reportedly do quite comfortably.

Even better, Samsung says that these handsets will be supported with software upgrades for three generations and regular security updates will be done every four years.

The big question we have is what these handsets will cost locally. We have fired off that exact question as well as whether South Africans can expect all three handsets to arrive locally.

Moments after publishing this story we received word on pricing for two of the handsets from Samsung South Africa.

The Galaxy A52 will retail for R7 999 while the Galaxy A72 will retail for R9 999. There is no word on pricing for the Galaxy A52 5G yet or when we can expect these handset.

As soon as we get more information back from Samsung we will update you.