Snyder Cut in South Africa launches at midnight on Video Play

Overseas the Snyder Cut – known officially now as Zack Snyder’s Justice League – has already been released in most places, but for us here in South Africa we will need to wait a few hours longer.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available from midnight on Vodacom’s Video Play streaming platform.

There have been rumours and speculation about a South African release of the movie swirling around today, but we have the announcement directly from the official Video Play Twitter account.

In reply to a user asking people not to pirate the movie and to instead support the official release, @videoplay_za wrote the following:

“We couldn’t agree more! 🤔 Catch the release on Video Play from midnight tonight!. Stream or download here. #VideoPlayZA #JusticeLeagueSnyderCut #ZSJLSOUTHAFRICA #WatchonVideoPlay“

The link in the tweet goes to this page.

At the time of writing that link goes to a generic home page for Video Play because, well, it’s not 12 o’clock yet.

No price has been announced for access to the Snyder Cut but, for comparison, the latest DC movie before it, Wonder Woman 1984, can be rented for R40. We have to assume that the Snyder Cut will cost more as it’s a newer title and there’s much more interested behind it, but that’s just guesswork on our part.

Rentals on Video Play are available for 48 hours and you can watch a how to provided by the platform right here. The video mentions that the cost of the rental can be added to your Vodacom bill or subtracted from your pre-paid airtime.

All we can add from our side at this point is to stay off the internet if you intended to watch the movie close to release. Those in other countries with earlier access are flooding the internet with spoilers, either intentionally to anger others or unintentionally in earnest conversation of this movie event.