The Microsoft Surface Book 3 is now available in SA

Ever since Microsoft South Africa announced that its Surface-branded Windows 10 devices would officially be available on our shores last year, the company has been highly selective of the hardware it has chosen to bring in. To date we’ve only seen a handful of devices, but the lineup is growing as the Microsoft Surface Book 3 is now available locally.

This device was first showcased by Microsoft in May of last year, but we’ll cite the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for its delayed availability in SA.

For those unfamiliar with the Surface Book form factor, this latest iteration is a tablet-notebook-hybrid that features Intel 10th Gen i7 processors and a choice between two Nvidia graphics cards – the GeForce GTX 1650 or GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. Both flavours of graphics card will be available as options on the 13.5″ and 15″ variants of the Surface Book 3, with Microsoft SA talking up its gaming capabilities quite a bit.

“We are excited to expand our Surface family with the addition of Surface Book 3 – our most powerful laptop yet. It is a portable powerhouse that provides the performance to tackle any task, from intensive video and graphic files to high-octane gaming. Developers, designers and professionals can rely on it for coding, compiling workloads, and for gaming,” enthuses Vithesh Reddy, Consumer and Channel MD at Microsoft South Africa.

Along with the gaming fraternity, the company is also positioning the Surface Book 3 for consumers who need workhorse notebooks too.

“For developers that push the computing and IO performance of their device, Surface Book 3 comes with up to 32GB of RAM and various solid-state drive (SSD) options,” adds Reddy.

The PixelSense Display and detachable tablet portion of the notebook should also prove helpful for those involved with design work.

“Whether compiling code for your latest app, sketching, editing video or getting immersed in the latest game, you’re able to set the perfect angle for you,” Reddy concludes.

Now for the price, and the Surface Book 3 does not come cheap, starting at R37 999.