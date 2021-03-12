Uber and Lyft will compare notes on drivers deactivated for serious offences

Ride sharing platform Uber has announced a new initiative it’s calling the Industry Sharing Safety Program.

The rollout of this initiative comes after Uber published its US Safety Report in which it detailed incidents that drivers and riders experience while using Uber. It’s a grim read but in the Executive Summary of that report, Uber pledged to work with other industry bodies to address safety concerns.

And that’s where the Industry Sharing Safety Program comes into play.

“Together with Lyft, Uber is launching the Industry Sharing Safety Program. This initiative enables companies to exchange basic information about drivers and delivery people who have been deactivated for serious sexual assault or physical assault fatalities to help prevent these individuals from operating on another platform,” Uber wrote in a press release.

The pair of companies will share information that relates to the five most critical safety issues in the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s (NSVRC) Sexual Misconduct and Sexual Violence Taxonomy as well as with regards to physical assault fatalities.

While Uber and Lyft will be providing the information, the sharing of this information will be facilitated by a firm called HireRight. This company will collect and manage the data from Uber and Lyft and, “match and share information between the companies, and ensure that each company is abiding by best practices and industry standards informed by sexual violence prevention experts and the NSVRC Taxonomy”.

According to a press release, this program will open up to other transport and delivery network companies but only in the US, at least for now. We hope to see this initiative reach other parts of the globe though the participants will likely differ greatly from those in the US.

However, participants need to agree to a large amount of data sharing which may put some firms off.

“Participants must agree to specific requirements including meeting data accuracy expectations, applying the shared taxonomy to consistently classify incident reports, maintaining consistent and fair handling procedures and privacy measures, and communicating data on deactivated drivers with HireRight to be shared with the other participants,” explained Uber.

While this is limited to the US for now, it’s a smart way to insure that dangerous individuals aren’t able to continue harassing or harming people on another platform.

Here’s hoping the Industry Sharing Safety Program comes to South Africa sooner rather than later.