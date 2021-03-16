Ukheshe and Infobip created the WhatsApp payment gateway Telkom uses

Late last year Telkom launched Telkom Pay, a payment solution that works via WhatsApp but what you might not know is that two companies collaborated to make the solution work.

Those two companies are Ukhese Technologies and Infobip.

The Telkom Pay solution leverages Ukhese’s Eclipse API and Infobip’s ability to build connected customer experiences to allow customers to send money to anybody with a mobile number without the need for an additional app.

The pair of firms says that this solution which uses a WhatsApp channel to enable payments using QR codes is the first of its kind.

But, as co-founder and chief executive officer at Ukhese, Clayton Howard explains, there is a bit more to the solution than simply sending money.

“We are thrilled that through various working associations we are able to assist organisations address financial literacy and inclusion. The chat banking solution empowers end customers by giving them access to the Internet, an efficient and secure digital wallet, while meeting Know your Customer (KYC) requirements. The digital wallet will also be able to link to other cards, add virtual cards, pay or get paid with a QR code, send money, make cash withdrawals or pay for goods,” explains Howard.

The CEO goes on to say that the digital wallet’s functionality will be extended to accommodate the issuing of virtual cards in a bid to increase access to things like ecommerce.

Over and above this functionality, the system also features a chatbot service so that users can get timeous assistance with queries.

“Working with Infobip has been particularly exciting as we have developed an easy and cost-effective way to send and receive money using an app that is already on customers’ phones. Chat banking is a solution that will add immense value to people’s lives,” adds Howard.

And we have to agree with the CEO there. This solution is rather elegant in its simplicity and given that a user doesn’t need a bank account, digital or otherwise, to receive money means that access to things like ecommerce are now closer to those who may not have been able to participate in that economy.

If you want to find out how to implement a similar solution you can get in touch with Ukhese and Infobip through their respective websites.

While people are enamoured with digital banking, it’s solutions such as this one that hold real value and give the unbanked an easy, cost effective way to access payment solutions.