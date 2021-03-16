Undertale arrives on Xbox consoles & Game Pass today

Undertale, one of the most influential games in recent years, is now available on Xbox consoles as well as Xbox Game Pass.

Players on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S can now experience the title either by buying it outright or as an inclusion in an Xbox Game Pass subscription. While Undertale has always been available on PC, this launch today also offers a new way to get it. If you’ve already played it on PC and want to go around again, or you’re new and want to finally try it without an additional purchase, now is the time to do so.

These additions bring Undertale to just about every platform you could want. PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation Vita and Nintendo Switch can all also play the game.

While all these platforms offer up the same experience Xbox consoles have gotten some exclusive content. Toby Fox, the creator of the game, points out that a slot machine is now accessible in the game as a bit of fun. You can see it right at the end of the announcement trailer below.

“In Undertale, every monster is an individual and every interaction is unique; you can choose to fight, or you can choose to show mercy — and how you play and what you choose will affect the outcome of the story. With a hilarious and heartwarming cast of endearing characters, an incredibly catchy soundtrack, and truly standout RPG gameplay, it’s no surprise that the game continues to surprise and delight new players to this day,” reads the announcement.

Today’s a rather good day to be an Xbox Game Pass subscriber as it was just announced that Outriders will be available on the service at launch.

Finally, for those who like to fill their shelves with games, a collector’s physical edition is being sold by Fangamer. It’s not for sale just yet but the store page is available here.