Volvo the latest carmaker to commit to be fully electric by 2030

In recent weeks we’ve seen a number of carmakers pledge their commitment to go fully electric with each manufacturer offering up different timelines to only produce EVs or a mix of EV and hybrid. The latest to do so is Volvo, with the Swedish carmaker announcing that it will only produce electric cars by 2030.

The company, along with a few German carmakers has long noted its desire to embrace electric, unveiling some concept vehicles and fully fledged ones in recent years.

Now it looks like Volvo is ready to ditch petrol and diesel altogether.

“The company’s transition towards becoming a fully electric car maker is part of its ambitious climate plan, which seeks to consistently reduce the life cycle carbon footprint per car through concrete action,” explained a press release on the announcement.

“Its decision also builds on the expectation that legislation as well as a rapid expansion of accessible high quality charging infrastructure will accelerate consumer acceptance of fully electric cars,” it adds.

Along with the commitment, Volvo also noted that it would be facilitating sales for its electric vehicles via online portals and digital tools. What this means for the future of dealerships is unclear, as is whether this online only plan is being implemented in selected regions or a global initiative.

“All fully electric models will be available online only,” confirms the announcement.

“To remain successful, we need profitable growth. So instead of investing in a shrinking business, we choose to invest in the future – electric and online. We are fully focused on becoming a leader in the fast-growing premium electric segment,” adds chief executive Håkan Samuelsson.

To do so, Volvo says that by 2025, 50 percent of global sales will consist of EVs, with a number of new fully electric models said to be on the way.

Here’s hoping more carmakers follow suit.