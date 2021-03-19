You can now get Huawei’s new Intel 10th Gen MateBook D14 from Computer Mania

Last year Huawei re-launched its MateBook range of notebooks in South Africa with great success, offering consumers Windows 10-powered devices across a spectrum of needs and price points.
The first devices to enter the country were of course the MateBook D14 and D15, which served up great value for money in a slim and stylish package that featured AMD CPUs with built-in GPUs.
For the new year, Huawei has not rested on its laurels though, having worked to bring updated versions of the MateBook D14 to South Africa, this time powered by Intel’s 10th Gen processors.
Keeping pace with other Windows OEMs, now South African consumers can get their hands on the latest iteration of MateBook D via Computer Mania, as well as Huawei’s dedicated online store.
As the company has become known locally, Huawei is not simply offering up a new piece of hardware by itself, as it is also bundling the new Intel-powered flavour of MateBook D14 with a grey backpack, wireless mouse and after sales VIP Service. Where all of these added extras would have set you back R2 999, Huawei is bundling it for free together with the MateBook D14 for the recommended retail price of R17 499.
In terms of specifications, Huawei has ensured that this new addition to the MateBook lineup will serve consumers well as a solid all-around Windows 10 notebook. Whether you’re a high school or university student needing a reliable notebook to help you with your studies or setting up a remote working environment to continue to perform unencumbered, the D14 will do the trick.
This as it is powered by Intel’s 10th Gen i5-10210U processor and paired with DDR4 8GB RAM to handle the work-related tasks thrown at it. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card at play here, which may not make it a powerhouse, but will prove more than capable for video editing and some light gaming when needed.
Other crucial elements include a 512GB SSD for storage and a 56Wh battery that delivers up to 13.2 hours of 1080p video playback. Speaking of which , the 14″ FullView display keeps bezels to a minimum and serves up FullHD 1920×1080 visuals. It is also capable of rotating vertically 180 degrees if you’re so inclined.
The premium touches don’t end there, with a biometric fingerprint sensor found within the power button to add another layer of security, along with the webcam sitting recessed under one of the function keys, all of which is encased in a matte finish metal unibody that is thin and lightweight at 15.9mm and 1.38kg respectively.
If you want a notebook that ticks all the boxes without breaking the bank, the new Intel-powered MateBook D14 bundle at R17 499 is it.
Head to Computer Mania to take up Huawei on its latest bundled notebook offer.